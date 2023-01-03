By Pawan Atri · 4 min read

India head coach Rahul Dravid’s emotional message for Rishabh Pant is currently breaking the internet. In a video message posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on social media, Rahul Dravid could be seen wishing Rishabh Pant a speedy recovery alongside his national teammates Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and Shubman Gill.

“Rishabh, hope you are doing well. Hope you get well soon. Over the last one year, I have had the privilege of watching you play some of the greatest innings in Indian Test history. Whenever we have been in difficult situations, you have got the character to get ourselves out of very difficult situations. This is one such challenge, I know you are gonna bounce back like you have done so many times this year. Look forward to having you back soon buddy,” Rahul Dravid said in the video.

On the other hand, India’s newly-appointed T20I captain Hardik Pandya too shared a special message for “fighter” Rishabh Pant.

“Hi Rishabh, just wanted to wish you a speedy recovery. I know you have been a fighter and things are not the way you would have liked, but life is life. You will break all the doors and make a comeback as you have always done. My love and wishes are with you. The whole team and nation are behind you,” Hardik Pandya stated.

With Rahul Dravid and members of the Indian cricket team getting emotional over Rishabh Pant’s situation, netizens took to Twitter to praise them for their motivational messages for the southpaw.

“Great emboldening gestures by the teammates. Would definitely motivate Rishabh and instill immense strength and resilience in him to reunite with the team and play explosive innings that is synonymous with Rishabh,” a fan wrote on the microblogging platform.

“Rishabh is a fighter and will bounce back soon from this. Get well soon Spidey Rishabh Pant. And yes, after recovery your name will be changed from Spiderman to Superman,” another added.

The left-hander suffered a horrific accident on December 30 when he was on his way to visit his mother in Uttarakhand’s Roorkee. According to eyewitness accounts, Rishabh Pant crashed his vehicle into a road divider. He miraculously avoided life-threatening injuries despite his Mercedes Benz going up in flames.

The wicketkeeper batter is set to stay out of action for the first six months of 2023 following the incident. Multiple media reports suggest that the left-handed explosive batter will certainly miss the crucial four-match Test series against Australia in February-March. Additionally, he is said to be out of contention for the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Just a week earlier, he powered India to a 2-0 whitewash of Bangladesh in the Test series in the neighboring country. In the process, Rishabh Pant joined a select band of Indian wicketkeepers, including former captain MS Dhoni to complete 4,000 runs in international cricket.

Earlier this week, Rishabh Pant was shifted to a private suite from the ICU over concerns about catching the COVID-19 infection.

“Due to fear of infection, we have told his family and hospital administration to shift him to a private suite. He is doing better and will recover soon,” Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Director Shyam Sharma told reporters on Monday.

Though the cricketer is no longer in the ICU and is out of danger, the magnitude of his injuries, especially on the knee, ankle, and toe, is not yet known as he’s not in a position to undertake MRI scans. Earlier, he underwent plastic surgery on his forehead.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant’s near-fatal crash drew a sharp reaction from the 1983 World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev.

Kapil Dev who is known for his harsh assessments, was critical of the cricketer’s decision to drive the vehicle himself during the wee hours of Friday when he met with an accident on the Delhi Dehradun highway.

According to Kapil Dev, Rishabh Pant could easily afford a chauffeur to drive his vehicle and he should immediately hire someone to avoid such incidents in the future.

Kapil Dev also urged Rishabh Pant to curb his tendencies for thrill which he claimed was pretty normal for a man of his age. For the unversed, Rishabh Pant is 25.

“This is a learning. When I was still an up-and-coming cricketer, I faced a motorcycle accident. From that day onwards, my brother didn’t even let me touch the motorbike. I’m just thankful to god that Rishabh Pant is safe,” Kapil Dev said in an interaction with ABP News.

“Yes, you have a good-looking car with great speeds but you have to be careful. You can easily afford a driver, you don’t have to drive it alone. I understand that one has hobbies or even passion for such things, it’s natural to have it at his age, but you also have responsibilities. Only you can take care of yourself. You have to decide things for yourself,” Kapil Dev added.