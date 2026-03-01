NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal didn't hold back on Deandre Ayton's comments about Clint Capela following the Los Angeles Lakers center's struggles this season.

Ayton is going through the eighth year of his NBA career, his first with the Lakers. Despite playing alongside the likes of LeBron James and Luka Doncic, Ayton hasn't been able to fully flourish in the team's attack this season, resulting in him having inconsistent stretches.

Ayton commented on those struggles, saying that Los Angeles is trying to use him like Houston Rockets center Clint Capela, a player Ayton doesn't see himself as. Capela has since responded to those comments, saying that Ayton needs to lock in when it comes to performing alongside James and Doncic.

O'Neal also chimed in with his comments ahead of the Lakers' clash with the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. He described how Capela tends to play hard every game, something that he wants to see out of Ayton.

“Clint Capela plays hard every game… You're not gonna be on the same team with LeBron [James] and Luka [Doncic] and think you're gonna get shots,” O'Neal said. “I wish my career was this easy… He don't play hard all the time.”

What lies ahead for Deandre Ayton and the Lakers

Shaquille O'Neal knew the importance of having toughness while having the role to dominate in the NBA. He wants to see Deandre Ayton adapt in his current situation and consistently help the Lakers produce throughout the rest of the season.

In the 50 games he played before Saturday, Ayton averaged 13 points and 8.4 rebounds. He is shooting 66.5% from the field and 67.8% from the free-throw line.

Los Angeles has a 35-24 record on the season, holding the sixth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are 1.5 games ahead of the Phoenix Suns and 4.5 games ahead of the Golden State Warriors. However, they trail the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets by 1.5 games.

Following Saturday's win over the Warriors, the Lakers will look forward to their next matchup. They will be at home when they host the Sacramento Kings on March 1 at 9:30 p.m. ET.