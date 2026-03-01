LeBron James continues to rewrite the record books, and his latest milestone puts him in the rarest of company in Los Angeles Lakers history. During Saturday night’s 129-101 victory over the Golden State Warriors, the “King” officially joined Kobe Bryant as the only players to ever record 1,000 made three-pointers in a Lakers uniform.

James entered the contest needing only one triple to hit the mark, and he didn't make the fans at Chase Center wait long. He started the game red-hot, drilling a step-back three in the first quarter to reach 1,000. By the time the final buzzer sounded, James sat at 1,002 career triples for the franchise, trailing only Bryant’s legendary mark of 1,827.

The 41-year-old superstar finished the night with an efficient 22 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists. He shot 7-of-13 from the field, including a 4-of-6 mark from downtown. While Luka Doncic handled the bulk of the scoring with 26 points, James provided the steady veteran presence that allowed Los Angeles to pull away in the second half.

Article Continues Below

The victory was a collective effort for the Lakers, who moved to 35-24 on the season. DeAndre Ayton dominated the paint with four points and 10 rebounds, while the team's perimeter defense limited the Warriors to just 27% shooting from deep.

Hitting this milestone further cements James' legacy in Purple and Gold. While he is already the NBA's all-time leading scorer, achieving this specific feat with the Lakers highlights his sustained excellence and adaptation since arriving in 2018.

As the Lakers push for a higher seed in the Western Conference, they'll need this version of James, one that can still dominate the game from beyond the arc, to make a deep playoff run.