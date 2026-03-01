Alex Karaban was emotional after playing his last home game as a member of UConn following the No. 6 Huskies' matchup against the Seton Hall Pirates on Saturday night.

Karaban is going through the fifth and last year of his collegiate career, all with the Huskies. He played a key role in helping the program win back-to-back national championships in 2023 and 2024, standing out as one of the best players in the country.

Karaban addressed the UConn community following the game, which the Huskies secured a 71-67 win over the Pirates. He was visibly emotional, proud to show his love and appreciation to the Huskies fanbase.

“Husky Nation. I mean, I'm not an emotional person, so for me to cry, I'm losing my mind right now, so I can't thank you guys enough. You guys are the best fans in the world. I mean, every single night you guys saw the arena, you guys are here. I love you guys. I mean, I love you guys. Thank you guys for showing out. Thank you guys for everything these last four years. You guys always have something. You guys are always special in my heart. Thank God I got this team to get this win tonight, because I could not leave with a loss on this last game here. So thank goodness we won. Thank you guys for coming out… I love you, UConn nation. Thank you,” Karaban said.

Alex Karaban's message to @UConnMBB and the fans in Gampel Pavilion on senior day 💙 pic.twitter.com/90eKLrg1xA — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 28, 2026

How Alex Karaban, UConn played against Seton Hall

Alex Karaban played his last home game at a high level, leading UConn to victory over Seton Hall.

Four players scored in double-digits for UConn in the win, including Karaban. He finished his last home game with a stat line of 23 points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks. He shot 8-of-11 from the field, including 5-of-6 from beyond the arc. Solo Ball came next with 14 points and two assists, Braylon Mullins had 11 points and two rebounds, and Tarris Reed Jr. provided 10 points and 11 rebounds.

UConn improved to a 27-3 overall record on the season, going 18-1 in its Big East matchups. They are above the St. John's Red Storm and the Villanova Wildcats.

Rollin with three consecutive wins, the No. 6 Huskies will prepare for their regular-season finale. They are on the road as they seek to secure the regular-season title outright against the Marquette Golden Eagles on March 7 at 12:30 p.m. ET.