The 2023 WNBA season is the first time that the league's prioritization rule has been put into action, and it nearly caused Gabby Williams of the Seattle Storm to miss the season due to her participation in a French league. Williams addressed the media on Wednesday ahead of her season debut for the Storm that will take place on Thursday against the Connecticut Sun, and she did not pull any punches when giving her thoughts on the prioritization rule.

“I still think the prioritization thing is ridiculous. I'm sorry, I'll say it,” Gabby Williams said, via Alexa Philippou of ESPN. “Like literally, I'm only here because I got concussed. “Something has to give. France needs to have shorter seasons, or the WNBA needs to [allow players] to make money and do both. And no, this doesn't give me any hope that I can do both.”

Williams considered playing in the 2023 WNBA season “out of question” as she was competing with her French club ASVEL, according to Philippou. The playoffs would not end until after the start of the WNBA regular season, and ASVEL was a strong favorite to advance to the finals. Williams suffered a concussion during the semifinals. Due to that, she suspended her contract with ASVEL before the WNBA's May 19 deadline, allowing her to play in the league.

ASVEL went on to win the league, and despite Williams' feelings on the prioritization rule, she is thrilled to be back.

“I just feel so happy to be back,” Williams said, via Philippou. “Of course I was really, really disappointed missing the [French league] final, but seeing that the girls were able to do it and finish it is obviously a relief, I'm just happy we won. … Mentally it was really, really, really hard knowing I was going to be missing Euros, but just being back and back in this environment. … I just couldn't be happier.”

Williams makes here 2023 WNBA debut for the Storm on Thursday against the Sun. The Storm are 4-12 and hope Williams can help them get back on track and earn a playoff spot.