Gabby Williams has signed a contract to play the rest of the 2023 WNBA season with the Seattle Storm, the team announced on Monday, after complications with the WNBA's prioritization rule kept Williams out to this point in the season.

Like many players in the WNBA, Gabby Williams plays overseas a lot. The WNBA's prioritization rule stated that players must return to their WNBA teams before the start of the regular season to be eligible to play. Many leagues adapted to the new rule, the French league Williams played in did not. However, Williams' club, ASVEL, suspended her contract before the league's May 19 deadline.

Williams played the first three seasons of her career with the Chicago Sky. The Sky selected her in the lottery out of the UConn basketball program. She did not play in the WNBA in 2021, then returned to the WNBA in 2022 with the Storm, playing with her former UConn basketball teammate Breanna Stewart.

Of course, the Storm no longer have Breanna Stewart, who signed with the New York Liberty in free agency.

Williams is excited to return to the Storm.

“It feels so good to be back in Seattle!” Williams said, via Emma Hruby of Just Women's Sports. “I'm really excited to be able to join the team again and I can't wait to get started. I'm just so ready to get back to work with the girls and the staff and look forward to finishing the season strong.”

Williams will attempt to help the storm come out of a 4-12 record. They are three games back of a playoff spot.