Jewell Loyd's 26-point game led the Seattle Storm to a 95-71 victory over the Dallas Wings on Monday night. However, Loyd was quick to credit the team's collective effort for Seattle's fourth consecutive win.

“Everyone wants to contribute and everyone wants to play, so we kind of look at it as if we do our job early to allow that to happen,” Loyd said, per Percy Allen of The Seattle Times. “It’s really good to see everyone have really good minutes and we want to have some rest here and there with our schedule being so crazy. This is a good team win for us for sure.”

The Storm's recent success is no coincidence, coinciding with the decision by head coach Noelle Quinn to move Jordan Horston into the starting lineup. Horston, a second-year forward, has quickly become an indispensable part of Seattle’s defense, effectively limiting the impact of Dallas' star player Arike Ogunbowale.

“She’s able to take on certain matchups that we had difficulties with,” Quinn said. “Her ability to disrupt and not have to always bring multiple people, she’s a very good one-on-one defender and it helps our defense a ton.”

Horston’s contributions have been crucial. After dealing with offseason shoulder surgery and a slow start this season, Horston has shown the potential that made her the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA draft. She helped the Storm limit Dallas to its second-fewest points of the year.

Seattle Storm see strong performances from Nneka Ogwumike, Ezi Magbegor

The game also featured strong performances from Nneka Ogwumike and Ezi Magbegor. Ogwumike scored 14 points, grabbed five rebounds and added four assists, while Magbegor contributed 12 points, seven rebounds, three steals, and two blocks. Both players spent the fourth quarter on the bench, allowing the reserves to close out the game.

This was the second time the Storm stymied the Wings in just a few days. The Storm held Dallas to 71 points, while their offense was spearheaded by Loyd, who scored 26 points on 8-for-14 shooting. The Storm built a lead by outscoring the Wings 34-13 in the third quarter, effectively putting the game out of reach.

The Storm’s defense was particularly effective in the second half. Midway through the first quarter, Magbegor intercepted a pass intended for Teaira McCowan and initiated a fast break that resulted in a layup by Horston. Shortly after, Loyd intercepted another pass and set up Skylar Diggins-Smith for another easy basket, helping Seattle take a 14-13 lead.

The Storm carried this momentum into the second quarter, starting with a 17-6 run that turned a one-point deficit into a 10-point lead. By halftime, Seattle led 45-37.

Ogunbowale, despite finishing with 21 points, struggled to score against Horston’s defense. Natasha Howard and Odyssey Sims added 15 and 12 points, respectively, for Dallas, who now holds a 4-15 record.

Seattle, which has now won eight straight home games, will continue their homestand with two games against the Chicago Sky on Friday and Sunday.