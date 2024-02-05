Ogwumike was the No. 1 WNBA draft pick in 2012.

Nneka Ogwumike is set head to the Pacific Northwest after signing a one-year deal with the Seattle Storm following a whirlwind WNBA free agency tour.

Ogwumike made the announcement on social media on Monday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nneka Ogwumike (@nnekaogwumike)

Ogwumike surprised the WNBA world with her announcement in January that she would seek a new team in free agency. She was the No. 1 draft pick in 2012, and 2016 WNBA MVP. This was her first year that she could be an unrestricted free agent, after previously playing her entire 12-year WNBA career with the Los Angeles Sparks. She averaged 19.1 points and 8.8 rebounds last season, per Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

Public appearances by Ogwumike in New York over the past weeked fueled excitement that she could potentially join the Liberty, who made it to last year's WNBA Finals. Although Ogwumike did strongly consider New York, sources told ESPN she decided on the Storm because of the opportunity the team presented to contend for a title alongside Skylard-Diggins Smith – recently acquired by Seattle – and Storm star guard Jewell Loyd.

Ogwumike's WNBA free agency tour also included meetings with the Phoenix Mercury, Chicago Sky and Atlanta Dream.

The Storm welcomed Ogwumike in a tweet that stated, “Leader. Veteran. Champion. MVP. 8x All-Star. 6x All-WNBA. Welcome to the Pacific Nnorthwest, @nnekaogwumike!”

Diggins-Smith, also apparently excited for her new teammate, retweeted a Ogwumike highlight video from the Storm, with the caption, “Madam President ✨.”

There has always been a since of respect between the two players – Ogwumike supported the idea of the Sparks pursuing Diggins-Smith in a trade last season, sources told ESPN.