The Connecticut Sun clinched their best start in franchise history, improving to 6-0 on the season with a 70-47 win over the Phoenix Mercury Tuesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena. The win maintains their position as the only undefeated team remaining in the WNBA. Despite the win, Connecticut's head coach Stephanie White provided a surprising assessment of her team's performance post-game.

“I don't feel like we've really played 40 minutes of our best basketball on both ends of the floor,” White said, per Alexa Philippou of ESPN.

She described the Sun as a “work in progress,” as the team tries to establish chemistry and comfort among the its five newcomers.

The Sun's performance Tuesday was marked by a remarkable defensive effort. They limited the Mercury to a dismal 1-for-27 shooting from beyond the arc, a 3.7% success rate which is the worst non-zero 3-point shooting percentage in a game in WNBA history. Phoenix entered the game with the second-best 3-point shooting percentage in the league at 38.1%, making Connecticut's defensive feat all the more impressive.

Offensively, the Sun shot just 35.1% from the field, yet managed to dominate thanks to the contributions of their core trio: Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones. Bonner led all scorers with 19 points, followed by Jones with 16 points. Thomas, who contributed 10 points, eight assists and six rebounds, emphasized the team's potential for growth.

“There's a lot of room for us to continue to grow, which is also scary. I don't think any of us are playing their best basketball right now,” she said.

Jones, still on a minutes restriction as she recovers from a June 2023 Achilles tear, played a crucial role in the team's success. The veteran presence of Thomas, Bonner and Jones has been instrumental in Connecticut's undefeated start, guiding the team through close wins and leading to their largest margin of victory this season against Phoenix.

Connecticut Sun have room to improve

The Sun boast the league's best net rating at plus-12.8, with the third-best offensive rating (104.4 points per 100 possessions) and the second-best defensive rating (91.5 points allowed per 100 possessions). However, White acknowledged areas for improvement, particularly in shooting efficiency.

“We haven't shot the ball particularly well, but our defense has always given us opportunities for success,” she said. “We've got to find a little bit more continuity on the offensive end of the floor.”

White's focus on building confidence and finding consistency in shooting reflects a broader strategy.

“We put a lot of pressure on our defense to be perfect every night and while it's been successful so far, teams in this league are too good,” she said. “It's great to get off to a strong start, but (wins) don't really mean a whole lot in May other than it gives you a little bit of confidence.”

Thomas also highlighted the necessity of continual improvement and growth.

“We've just got to continue chipping away game by game and just keep getting better,” she said.

The Sun’s quest for a WNBA title fell short in the Finals in 2019 and 2022. If their early-season wins are any indication, the Sun are poised to make another deep playoff run, but White remains focused on the long-term picture.

“We understand that it's a long season. We understand that we want to be peaking at the right time when it comes time for playoffs,” she said. “The thing that I'm most proud of is that we're finding different ways to win. And that's important when it comes down the stretch, when it comes down to building that confidence in those clutch moments.”