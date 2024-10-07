The Connecticut Sun held off elimination and forced a deciding Game 5 against the Minnesota Lynx in their semifinal series of the WNBA Playoffs. The Lynx had used an impressive Game 3 to take control of the series. But the Sun used a big fourth quarter to seize momentum and pull off the 92-82 win. Following the game, Sun point guard Tyasha Harris dropped a bit of a warning as the series shifts back to the Lynx's homecourt, as per ESPN.

“We're not done,” Harris said. “See y'all then.”

Tyasha Harris paced the Sun with 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field and 4-of-5 shooting from the three-point line. Harris had made her return to the lineup after suffering an ankle injury during Game 1 of the Sun's quarterfinal series of the WNBA Playoffs against the Indiana Fever.

She missed Game 2 of the Sun's series clinching win, and Game 1 of their semifinal series against the Lynx. She returned to the lineup in Game 2 against the Lynx, but was largely ineffective in both Games 2 and 3.

Harris had been the Sun's starting point guard throughout the season but following her injury, she was replaced by Marina Mabrey. Harris returned to the starting lineup though in Game 4 and it paid off in a big way for the Sun as she had her best game of the postseason.

All-Star forwards Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonne both added 18 points each. Thomas also added eight rebounds and 11 assists while Bonner chipped in with eight rebounds, four assists and four steals. DiJonai Carrington added 15 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals.

The deciding Game 5 will be on Tuesday in Minnesota. The winner of that series will go on to the WNBA Finals to face the New York Liberty. The Liberty ended their semifinal series on Sunday by eliminating the Las Vegas Aces.