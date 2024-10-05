The blockbuster semifinal series between the Connecticut Sun and the Minnesota Lynx got off to a fiery start in Game 1 on Sunday, as the experience and grit of the Sun helped them pull off an upset in Minnesota. With the win, the Sun claimed home-court advantage in the series and flipped the odds in their favor, and they were understandably hyped.

Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve wasn't so psyched about the premature celebrations. After Game 1 finished, Reeve “ran up” on the Sun players outside of their locker room, according to Shams Charania and Ben Pickman of The Athletic.

“Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve, the four-time WNBA Coach of the Year and four-time champion, confronted Connecticut Sun players near the locker room Sunday after Game 1 of the teams’ semifinals series, league sources said,” Charania and Pickman reported. “She ‘ran up' on Sun players, as one source briefed on the incident described, and arena security needed to get involved to defuse the scene.”

Charania and Pickman reported that Reeve was unhappy with the way that the Sun celebrated their Game 1 win. It's safe to say the Lynx have responded accordingly, winning Games 2 and 3 to move within one win of their first WNBA Finals appearance since 2017.

How the Lynx can close out the Sun in Game 4

The Minnesota Lynx survived a must-win Game 2, even with star forward Napheesa Collier having a rough night from the floor. In Game 3, they played a complete game from start to finish to handle the Sun 90-81 and reclaim control of the series. The Lynx guaranteed themselves at least a deciding Game 5 at home with the win, and moved within one game of their first WNBA Finals appearance since 2017.

The Lynx got it done with precise execution on both ends. Despite the Sun having the best defense in the WNBA, the explosive Lynx offense carved them up on Friday night. They moved the ball all over the place and shot over 57% from the floor, and Collier was back in her MVP-level form with 26 points and 11 rebounds.

Defensively, they let up a little bit at the end, but the Lynx suffocated the Sun offense for periods of this game. Connecticut shot just over 41% from the floor and made just three of their 20 three-point attempts. It helped the Lynx that Sun guard Marina Mabrey had an off night, shooting 6-for-20 and 1-for-11 from three.

If Reeve can get the Lynx to bring that same level of focus and execution on both ends in Game 4, they will have a good chance to close the Sun out and move on to the final stage of the WNBA playoffs. However, the Sun have experience and will certainly come back fighting, so the Lynx need to be on high alert.