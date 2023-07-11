It was another episode of The Bachelorette down for Bachelor History books. Warwick, the handsome, boring one, got sent home and fell asleep in the car. Sean won the group date Barbie challenge, to everyone's dismay. And Brayden is off causing trouble again for Charity Lawson. On Charity and Brayden's one on one date, he got a rose. But by the end of the episode, Charity doesn't know if he should keep it, per EW.

Brayden revealed why on their date the process made him nervous. “I've had a relationship where I was cheated on,” he said. “I was so put down and so small… I don't ever want to experience that again. I just don't know how to let it go.”

Charity asks him if he thinks he can handle it, because she doesn't want her time wasted. Brayden insists he can try, and picks up a baseball (because they're in a stadium) writes a message for Charity: “You're worth trying for.” She loves it, and it's good enough for her.

The next morning, Brayden talks to himself while everyone is around. No one really pays attention until he said: “The thing that's hard for me that I'm not sure I can do is like, getting engaged after just dating with 20 other dudes. I mean, I know I could for sure date her after this experience. For me the only thing that's going to be hard is to be 100 percent, I can 100 percent get down on a knee after this experience.”

Aaron B. (not Adrian this time) decides to take it upon himself to inform Charity. “He is not ready for an engagement,” Aaron B said. “He's been very vocal around the house about just not wanting to be here, not wanting to be with someone who's dated 20 of his friends.”

Of course, these are very different statements, and this is something Charity already knows about Brayden. She's angry, and tells host Jesse Palmer that she's “seriously considering” taking Brayden's rose away. She doesn't.

See Charity Lawson as The Bachelorette Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.