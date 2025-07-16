Alabama football is in a new era as Jalen Milroe is in the big leagues, which means that the quarterback room will look a little different. That also means that there has to be a new starter, and the team has three options: Ty Simpson, Austin Mack, and Keelon Russell.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer was recently asked who would be the starter if the season started today, and he chose Simpson, according to CFB insider Brett McMurphy.

“We have 3 guys taking snaps. Ty, Austin Mack & Keelon Russell. Ty throws a catchable ball, he's smart. Great relationship w/the team. Austin Mack, he's 6-6, 235, he has a presence about him. Keelon Russell, an early enrollee, just learning system, he's taking huge strides,” DeBoer said via McMurphy via X, formerly Twitter.

DeBoer loves what all the quarterbacks bring to the table, but it seems like Simpson has the experience that he's looking for at the starting position for Alabama.

“Ty Simpson would be the guy that would take the first snaps to be our starter,” DeBoer said via Justin Smith of Touchdown Alabama. “Challenged all of them at that time, that they have to continue to take the strides. They got to continue in their own ways, improve. They’ve really, I know work hard to do that, and excited to see that progress two weeks from today, but they have the tools.”

At the same time, neither of the three Alabama quarterbacks has that much experience, because none has more than 188 game snaps. There is still some time between now and when the season starts to see who will step up and be the one to win the starting job.

There's also a chance that things can change during the season, and DeBoer might want to see how the other quarterbacks fare in certain situations, or if someone is struggling, he can pull them and put somebody else in.