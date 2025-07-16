The Kansas City Chiefs are currently gearing up for the 2025 NFL season, where they will hope to bounce back from last year's blowout loss in the Super Bowl vs the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs have invested heavily in providing more offensive line protection for quarterback Patrick Mahomes this offseason, which was the team's most glaring issue in their Super Bowl demolition.

Over the last year or so, Nebraska football quarterback Dylan Raiola has garnered comparisons to Mahomes not so much for his play on the field, but rather for the way he looks, with a similar hairstyle as well as certain mannerisms on the field.

As it so happens, Nebraska will be playing their first game of the season at Arrowhead Stadium–the Chiefs' home field–and Raiola recently reacted to the news on Instagram, writing “my guy @patrickmahomes” over an ESPN post about the game.

Mahomes then took to his own Instagram story to respond with some flexing emojis.

While college football fans have mixed opinions on whether Raiola's infatuation with Mahomes crosses over from admiration into something more like obsession, Mahomes himself seems to be quite receptive to the love.

Can the Chiefs bounce back?

Article Continues Below

The Chiefs used their first round pick this year to help bolster the offensive line and also recently made Trey Smith the highest paid guard in NFL history, signaling a clear commitment from the team to build a sustainable offensive line for Patrick Mahomes.

That lineup was absolutely decimated by the Eagles' vaunted defensive front in the Super Bowl, making it clear that any chances of continuing the dynasty further into the 2020s rested on Kansas City's ability to revamp that department.

Despite the Super Bowl loss, Kansas City still has another streak to defend this year: three straight AFC Championships, which they will look to push to four in 2025-26.

While Travis Kelce may not be the same player he once was, Mahomes figures to be right in the heart of his prime at the present moment, and he has a talented supporting cast around him to boot.