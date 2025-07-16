When Paul George left the bright lights of Los Angeles for a shot at a championship in Philadelphia, the move was seen as a serious title play. But in a recent episode of his podcast Podcast P, the nine-time All-Star made headlines not for his outlook on the Philadelphia 76ers, but for a blunt takedown of the Charlotte Hornets.

“Listen, if I’m in free agency, I’m not picking Charlotte,” George said. “There’s no winning culture there. Charlotte is an amazing city… but in terms of basketball? I’m not going. My career’s over with if I go there.”

Paul George says he'd never play for the Charlotte Hornets because there's 'no winning culture' over there. Cold truth or unnecessary jab? 🤔 (via @PodcastPShow) pic.twitter.com/mbmEkDweXM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

While some might call it harsh, George’s assessment reflects a wider perception around the league. Despite young talent like LaMelo Ball, the Hornets have become synonymous with losing, marked by front office instability, coaching turnover, and just three playoff appearances since 2000. Even with promising players, their lack of direction and leadership has made them a non-factor in the free agent market.

Is 76ers star Paul George's criticism of the Hornets fair?

Article Continues Below

George’s comments carry extra weight considering his current struggles. After signing with the 76ers in 2024 to join forces with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, George endured one of the worst seasons of his career, averaging just 16.2 points on a team that won only 24 games. But despite the setbacks, he still sees Philadelphia as a destination with upside, unlike Charlotte, which he essentially labeled as a career graveyard.

The Hornets' legacy of irrelevance stands in stark contrast to smaller-market teams like Oklahoma City and Indiana, who’ve shown that sustained success is possible with strong culture and smart leadership. George isn’t alone in his thinking. Until Charlotte proves it can develop a winning identity, it will remain a league afterthought.

For now, George is betting that the Sixers can still deliver on their promise. But his blunt remarks about the Hornets should serve as a wake-up call for a franchise that’s running out of time to change its narrative.