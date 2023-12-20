The Finals' Festive Update Introduces Themed Content & Improved Anti-Cheat System

The Finals rolls out a festive update with new anti-cheat measures and holiday content, enhancing the FPS gaming experience.

In a vibrant celebration of the winter holiday season, the popular first-person shooter (FPS) game, The Finals, has launched a substantial update. Released on December 8, the game, known for its captivating gameplay and unique design, has quickly become a favorite among FPS enthusiasts. The latest update, however, is more than just a seasonal celebration. It marks a significant stride in the game’s ongoing evolution, particularly in addressing critical challenges such as cheating, which had marred the gaming experience for many.

Understanding the concerns of its dedicated player base, The Finals team took a decisive step towards ensuring fair play. In a strategic decision, the developers chose not to implement region-locking for areas heavily affected by cheating issues. Instead, they have introduced an upgraded and robust anti-cheat system. This move, shrouded in a degree of secrecy to keep cheaters at bay, has resulted in a more secure gaming environment. Players have voiced their appreciation for this prompt and effective approach to tackling the cheating problem, highlighting the development team’s commitment to maintaining a fair and enjoyable gaming experience.

Complementing this security upgrade, the festive update brings a delightful transformation to the game’s Monaco map, now adorned with a charming snowy theme. Adding to the holiday spirit, the update includes a free holiday bundle packed with festive items. The bundle features the Festiver Firepower grenade skin, Stocking Stuffer charm, Deck the Halls sticker, and the whimsical Ho Ho Hat. These additions have been warmly received by the community, enhancing the in-game experience during this holiday season.

Celebrate the holidays in THE FINALS! Tumble around in a snowy Monaco, get unique holiday cosmetics, and cause mayhem and destruction in the world's most festive game show. ❄️🎅💥⛄️#REACHTHEFINALS pic.twitter.com/fCygvgVHfb — THE FINALS (@reachthefinals) December 20, 2023

The update also includes various balance changes to maintain the competitive integrity of the game. A notable adjustment has been made to the Mine gadget, which now has reduced damage and radius, as well as increased arming time. Additionally, the RPG-7 and C4 gadgets have seen slight decreases in their damage and radius. These careful tweaks to the game’s arsenal have been applauded by players, who appreciate the developers’ effort to preserve the addictive gameplay formula that initially captivated them.

Another significant change is seen in the Vegas map, where buildings have been made more susceptible to destruction. This alteration aims to enhance the strategic aspect of gameplay. Alongside these changes, the update also introduces quality-of-life improvements, focusing on refining the user interface and smoothing out the social experience for players.

Demonstrating a commitment to continuous improvement, the development team released a follow-up update on December 15, just a day after addressing the anti-cheat concerns. This subsequent update fixed several bugs, including the misdirection of doors on the Vegas map, and brought further enhancements to the user interface. As a live-service game, The Finals reassures its community that it will continue to roll out updates and new content as long as the game remains popular.

This swift response to player feedback and dedication to ongoing improvements solidify The Finals’ position as a dynamic and evolving FPS experience. With its festive content and strengthened anti-cheat system, The Finals not only celebrates the holiday season but also reassures its players of a fair and continuously improving gaming environment. Now, let’s delve into the details of the latest update through the comprehensive patch notes below:

The Finals Patch Notes 1.4.0

Merry Patchmas, Yolks!

Today’s patch comes with lots of balance, and quality-of-life improvements across the entire game — along with general crash fixes. We also made major changes to our anti-cheat detection to ensure fewer matches with players who don’t play fair.

To celebrate the holidays, contestants will find a gift waiting for them! And don’t forget to bring your boots to Monaco, because it’s snowy and the halls have been decked!

Ho-Ho-Ho-Hop in there!

Balance Changes

Abilities Goo Gun Fixed an issue where goo could block the player Mesh Shield Mesh Shield Health reduced to 1100 from 1250 Recon Senses Recon Senses activation cost reduced to 1 from 2

Gadgets C4 C4 max player damage reduced to 210 from 240 C4 max damage radius reduced to 1.6m from 2.4m C4 self-damage multiplier increased to 1.3 from 1 Dome Shield Dome Shield health reduced to 300 from 350 Gas Mine Gas Mine arming time added (1.6 seconds) Glitch Mine Glitch Trap arming time added (1.6 seconds) Goo Grenade Fixed an issue where goo could block the player Mine Mine max player damage reduced to 140 from 160 Mine damage radius reduced to 3.5m from 4m Mine arming time added (1.6 seconds) Pyro Mine Pyro Mine arming time added (1.6 seconds) RPG-7 RPG-7 max player damage reduced to 150 from 165 RPG-7 min player damage reduced to 80 from 90 RPG-7 damage radius reduced to 4.5m from 4.75m RPG-7 max damage radius reduced to 1.5m from 2.5m RPG-7 aim-down sights dispersion increased slightly RPG-7 hip-fire dispersion increased slightly Stun Gun Increased Stun Gun range to 12m from 10m

Maps Game Show Events Added a repulsor to the flying saucers in the ‘Alien Invasion’ event Vegas Updated strain in various buildings, to give better destruction results Resolved an issue where cashout stations would become invisible before players finished the transfer

Modes Bankit Disallowed Deathmatch game show event from occurring in BankIt game mode



Weapons AKM Slight adjustment to AKM recoil pattern Flamethrower Flamethrower fire rate increased to 170 from 160 LH1 LH1 damage increased to 47 from 45 Melee Weapons Fixed an issue where melee hits didn’t always connect with enemy players M11 M11 damage increased to 16 from 15 Riot Shield Fixed a bug where the shield would block bullets, while invisible, during interactions (e.g. reviving or stealing extractions) SA1216 SA1216 pellet dispersion increased slightly SA1216 damage per pellet reduced to 7 from 8



Movement

Vaulting Reduced instances where you unintentionally climbed on objects outside of the player’s view. Fixed an issue where players could get stuck without being able to give input

Ziplines Prevented placement of ziplines on pickupables



UI

Various fixes to contestant screens

Polish to the social screen, which now hides the “Invite to party” button when you are not the party leader

Added a warning to the UI that appears when players are in danger of being AFK kicked

Player health bars now use the squad color when selected in the settings

UI shows you as “unranked” unless you’re among the top 500 on the leaderboards