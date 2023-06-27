Claim to Fame, the show about celebrity relatives hosted by Frankie and Kevin Jonas, premiered its first episode Monday, June 26. The show started off with a bang, especially from Carly Reeves — the niece of actor Tom Hanks. She had a meltdown after being kicked off the show after her identity was discovered, per People.

Contestant Hugo outed Carly Reeves as the niece of Tom Hanks after her claim to fame was hinted with a park bench. (The same park bench as Hanks' movie Forrest Gump). “I’m just a little shocked. I didn’t realize that he was going to pick me. I was not expecting this at all,” Reeves said after it was announced that she would be eliminated.

Reeves packed her things and walked away, but she didn't leave before screaming her piece. “I didn't even get to do any challenges; I don’t deserve this. I should have more camera time; I should be here longer!” she yelled as she grabbed clothes to pack.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Many of the contestants were shocked by her reaction. Contestant Karsyn said, “I did not have that level of drama for my first guess-off on my Claim to Fame bingo card.”

Reeves said of her emotional response later on that: “Yeah, I was really upset. I think I overreacted a little bit, but I'm an emotional, very dramatic person,” she said. “I was really angry that I didn't get a chance to play as long as some of [the] other contestants.”

“I mean, there was no one to be angry at; I was just angry in general at myself, and at the fact that I was going home. And then that turned to complete despair and sadness,” she said. “I even say, like, ‘I should get more camera time!’ That's just so silly of me to say. But I also was just saying things out of my mouth.”