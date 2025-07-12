LAS VEGAS — Cooper Flagg was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft for many reasons. He features exceptional talent, a balanced overall game and incredible athleticism. At Summer League, however, multiple people have told me — both in interviews and informal conversation — that Flagg's elite competitive drive and unquestioned desire to win have stood out. Of course, they have also mentioned the previously mentioned elements such as the talent and athleticism, but Flagg's approach to basketball has caught their attention.

Many players over the years have featured natural talent and impressive athleticism. The pure love of the game and a burning competitive fire are things that often cannot be taught, though. The mental side of the game is what usually separates failed top prospects from emerging superstars.

Sure, things such as injuries and unfortunate circumstances come into play. There are other factors to consider. If Cooper Flagg avoids too much injury trouble in his NBA career, though, he is poised to be a superstar. The talent speaks for itself and he clearly has excited people around the game with his demeanor and drive for excellence.

Flagg provided a tremendous example of his desire to be great following the Mavericks' 87-85 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in the team's Summer League debut on Thursday. Flagg scored 10 points and added six rebounds, four assists and three steals. He shot just 5-21 from the field and missed all five of his three-point attempts, but it was still a respectable professional debut.

However, Flagg called it one of the “worst games” of his life while speaking to reporters after the contest. He added that he was happy the Mavs earned the win, though.

Many rookies would have been content with the individual performance Cooper Flagg had on Thursday, but he clearly expects more of himself. It goes without saying, but that is a promising sign for the future.