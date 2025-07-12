The Philadelphia 76ers are entering the 2025-26 season with renewed uncertainty, as Joel Embiid still hasn’t resumed on-court basketball activities. Despite a wave of offseason optimism and repeated assurances from the front office, the latest update has fans growing increasingly uneasy.

According to a report by The Athletic’s Tony Jones, Embiid has yet to resume any live basketball workouts as of mid-July. The update was shared by NBA Central on X (formerly known as Twitter), citing Jones as a sources.

“Joel Embiid still hasn’t returned to on-court activities, per @Tjonesonthenba. League sources tell The Athletic that Embiid still hasn’t returned to on-court basketball activities. That said, Morey and the front office remain optimistic that Embiid will be on the floor for the season opener.”

In his article, Jones highlighted comments from Daryl Morey, who maintained a hopeful outlook even as concerns around Embiid’s recovery continue to mount.

“I think we’re optimistic where things are at with Joel, and we are looking forward to next season,” Morey said. “We went in with the big goal of being more athletic among the group that we think will likely be on the floor. I think we have done that as well.”

The Sixers rumors have only intensified since the former Kansas Jayhawk underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in April. The reigning MVP played in just 19 games last season due to the injury, which stemmed from a collision in January 2024. His rehab this summer has reportedly been limited to off-court work in Philadelphia, rather than his usual offseason regimen in Los Angeles.

While the 76ers training camp news suggests he is “on track” for a return in September, the absence of any live activity two months out from camp raises legitimate concerns. Embiid’s health remains the single biggest variable in determining Philadelphia’s ceiling for the upcoming season.

Still, Morey believes the team is better positioned than it was a year ago. In his interview with The Athletic, he emphasized the 76ers’ offseason improvements, including added depth, athleticism, and the flexibility to pursue in-season upgrades.

“If all things come together, we can be right there, and we’ve given ourselves a lot of flexibility to upgrade the team during the year,” Morey said.

With the Eastern Conference in flux due to injuries across rival teams, the 76ers view this as a legitimate opportunity for a full-team resurgence in 2025-26. But as always, the franchise’s championship aspirations are tied directly to Embiid’s availability—and right now, that picture remains uncertain. Injuries have reshaped the balance of power in the East. Over the last two months, three of the conference’s biggest stars have suffered Achilles injuries. Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers went down in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, while Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics and Damian Lillard of the Milwaukee Bucks were both sidelined during the playoffs. Now, the Pacers, Celtics, and Bucks, all viewed as top-tier contenders, enter the 2025-26 season without their franchise leaders.