It's time to define yourselves outside of your celebrity relatives say Jonas Brothers member Kevin Jonas and Bonus Jonas, Frankie. Frankie and Kevin are back for a second season of their reality show Claim to Fame. The show that finds contestants in a battle to hide their famous relatives from others for the grand prize of $100,000.

“The 12 people we've invited into this house are not famous themselves but they are all related to someone who is,” Kevin told People of the sneak preview.

“Each of our competitors has a celebrity relative, and we're talking about some huge names — Academy Award winners, Grammys, Emmys, world leaders, hall of famers, literal legends,” said Frankie.

Frankie is the younger brother of celebrity siblings the Jonas Brothers, which include Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas. The Bonus Jonas knows what its like to be ‘the sibling' and says: “Relations in the family can be very tricky, and the dynamics can become even trickier when they're famous.”

Frankie is intrigued by the dynamics. “So much of it is about identity. So much of it is about this beautiful game that incorporates lies and deceit and amazing challenges,” he said. “Kevin and I, the whole time we were filming, were shocked every single episode and so enthralled by everything that was happening. I think throughout this series there was only one time I said, ‘I knew it!'”

Kevin agreed, admitting that he and his younger brother played the game “just as much as the contestants.”

“At first, we were like, ‘You got to tell us! We're not going to be able to do our jobs if you don't,'” Kevin said. “Then, we were like, ‘You know what? It's going to be fun.' We were able to ask naïve questions to them in interview time and see how much we could pull out of them.”

Claim to Fame season 2 premieres Monday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.