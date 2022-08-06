Twitter ignites as Rohit Sharma breaks huge Shahid Afridi record

India skipper Rohit Sharma went past Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi on the list of highest six-hitters in international cricket. On Saturday, Rohit Sharma smashed three sixes against the West Indies in the fourth T20I at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, in Lauderhill, Florida to take his tally of maximums to 477, thus surpassing Shahid Afridi’s count of 476 sixes across the three formats of the game – Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. Rohit Sharma is now only behind West Indies legend Chris Gayle who tops the charts with 553 maximums to his name.

However, surpassing Shahid Afridi to become the second all-time six-hitter in international cricket is not the only milestone Rohit Sharma achieved in Lauderhill.

The 35-year-old India captain also completed 16,000 runs in international cricket, becoming just the seventh player from India to reach the landmark.

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar leads the table with a total of 34,357 runs across the three formats in international cricket while Rahul Dravid, the current India head coach is second on the list with more than 24,000 runs to his name.

Social media was all-praise for the charismatic India captain as they hailed him for his performance against the West Indies in the United States.

Most sixes in International cricket: Chris Gayle – 553

Rohit Sharma – 477*

Shahid Afridi – 476 Only Gayle left for Hitman. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 6, 2022

Impact is more important than runs in T20 games. Rohit Sharma makes things happen.The real Goat 🐐 pic.twitter.com/yrUjhNQo2Z — ASmemesss (@asmemesss) August 6, 2022

The worst thing about Rohit Sharma is, he don't know to do statpadd, this guy never plays for own records. — Vishal. (@SportyVishal) August 6, 2022

Rohit Sharma in International cricket:- •Matches – 410

•Innings – 427

•Runs – 16,000

•Average – 43.12

•100s/50s – 41/87

•200s – 4 One of the greatest of this Era. pic.twitter.com/KX52JondMA — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) August 6, 2022

Rohit Sharma while opening in T20Is in 2022: 12 matches, 283 runs @ 25.72, SR: 147.39. #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/ZSlPVSh1CS — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) August 6, 2022

Rohit Sharma today –

1) Complete 16K international runs. 2) 2nd Most Sixes in Int'l cricket history 3) His strike rate now 140+ in T20I Internationals. The Hitman's Domination. #RohitSharma𓃵 #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/WDZqOM3cKO — $hubham 🇮🇳 (@DankShubham) August 6, 2022

In the fourth T20I against Nicholas Pooran and his men, Rohit Sharma came out all guns blazing, smacking a sensational 33 off 16 deliveries to give India a rapid start in the contest.

With Suryakumar Yadav also making 24 off 14 balls, the pair combined to power the Men in Blue to 53/0 in 4.3 overs before their solid partnership was broken on the next ball by Akeal Hosein who succeeded in rattling Rohit Sharma’s stumps.

After Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav’s dismissals, Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson came to the party as the two wicketkeeper batters went into overdrive, striking 44 off 31 deliveries and 30 off 23 balls respectively.

Afterward, Axar Patel came up with an impressive cameo of 20 off 8 balls to take India to 191/5 in their 20 overs.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma who had injured his back in the last game in St. Kitts didn’t show any signs of discomfort while batting in the fourth game of the series in Florida.

After he got injured in the third match, Rohit Sharma was advised not to play the remaining two T20Is by former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria to avoid aggravating his injury.

“When Rohit Sharma pulled the delivery for a boundary and the way he reacted, as a player, I knew he was in a lot of pain. He should prioritize his fitness and even if it means he needs to rest for the next two games, then it doesn’t matter. India need Rohit Sharma for the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup. So even if he rests, there are ample match-winners and captaincy options like Shreyas, Sanju Samson, or even Rishabh Pant,” the former Pakistan tweaker said.

Coming back to Rohit Sharma’s struggles against West Indies’ Obed McCoy, the left-arm fast bowler was taken to the cleaners by the India skipper on Saturday as he smashed him for two sixes in his first over.

McCoy who had sent Rohit Sharma back to the pavilion in a previous game of the series, eventually went for 25 runs in the over as Suryakumar Yadav too hit a six and a four of his bowling.