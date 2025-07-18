Sabrina Ionescu is hoping to earn a WNBA 3-Point Contest victory on Friday night. However, the New York Liberty star admitted that she did not practice for the contest, via Myles Ehrlich of Winsidr.

“I haven't practiced once to be completely honest,” Ionescu told reporters. “So, first time practicing will be tonight, so we'll see how that goes.”

Ionescu added that she is trying to have a good time at WNBA All-Star Weekend. Her primary focus is on preparing for the second half, where the Liberty await a “grueling” schedule, however.

Of course, Sabrina Ionescu is no stranger to the 3-Point Contest. In fact, she even went head-to-head with Golden State Warriors star — and the best three-point shooter of all-time — Stephen Curry in a 1v1 3-Point Contest during NBA All-Star Weekend two seasons ago.

“I'm not worried,” Ionescu said. “I mean, the last time I was here, I was going up against Steph Curry… The pressure to that I feel like now this feels like a practice round compared to what I had to go through there in terms of like the pressure I was feeling. And I'm honestly just able to enjoy and have fun tonight, not take it too seriously.”

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark won't participate in the 3-Point Contest due to a groin injury. There are plenty of other talented shooters in the contest, but none of them are Stephen Curry, of course. As a result, Ionescu feels as if there is less pressure heading into the 2025 WNBA 3-Point Contest.

That does not mean she won't try to win, though. Sabrina Ionescu is extremely competitive and she would love to get the job done on Friday night. Accomplishing that feat will prove to be a challenge, but Ionescu — despite not practicing for the contest — will know exactly what to expect.