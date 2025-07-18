Baltimore Orioles' starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez has yet to play this season after suffering a strained right lat in spring training. The club was hopeful he'd return to the rotation soon, but it appears he has suffered another setback.

Reports indicate that Rodriguez, who is 25 years old, experienced elbow discomfort yet again, according to team reporter Jacob Calvin Meyer. The Orioles are said to be reevaluating Grayson Rodriguez's injury and will have more information on the matter in the coming weeks.

“Another setback for Grayson Rodriguez. This time it's elbow discomfort — similar to what he had during spring training, Tony Mansolino said. He's being ‘pulled back' and being reevaluated. Mansolino said more info in the ‘next week or so.'”

According to the timeline given by Mansolino, we should have more information about Grayson Rodriguez's status by July 25, or maybe even after. Elbow discomfort for pitchers can be potentially serious, so the Orioles will likely gather as much information as possible before revealing their final decision.

Rodriguez was deemed one of Baltimore's top pitchers in the rotation ahead of the season after showing solid development in the 2024 campaign. Instead, he's been out with injury all season long, leaving the Orioles in a tough spot in regards to pitching.

But considering he is still relatively young, Grayson Rodriguez has a strong chance at eventually bouncing back. When healthy, the former first-round pick has flashed major potential. He ended the 2024 season with a 3.86 ERA and 1.243 WHIP while recording 130 strikeouts through 116.2 innings pitched.

Until his return, the Orioles will rely on a rotation consisting of Dean Kremer, Tomoyuki Sugano, Charlie Morton, Trevor Rogers, and Brandon Young. Injuries have been the story this season for Baltimore's pitchers, as Zach Eflin, Cade Povich, Kyle Bradish, and Tyler Wells are all on the injured list as well.