The Pittsburgh Pirates have dealt with Paul Skenes trade rumors for a while now. Skenes is one of the best pitchers in baseball already. And he is widely viewed as a generational talent. However, the Pirates are well outside of playoff contention at this time. This has led to speculation about his future in Pittsburgh, despite the team control Pittsburgh has.

It does not appear as if contending teams are put off by the obstacles that make a trade difficult. A team has already called the Pirates about Skenes, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman. However, Heyman reports that this team was given a rather straightforward and stern response.

“Team executive who inquired about a trade for Paul Skenes was told: Not happening (no surprise there, but doesn’t hurt to ask),” Heyman wrote on social media on Friday afternoon.

Paul Skenes trade unlikely, but who will Pirates move?

The Pirates are likely to be sellers at the MLB Trade Deadline in a few weeks. It's rather unlikely that Skenes is going to be on the move this summer, as Pittsburgh still wants to build around him. However, there are a number of players they could part ways with before the trade deadline comes and goes.

Outfielders Bryan Reynolds and Oneil Cruz could be on the move, for instance. Both players could aid contending teams who are in need of an outfield bat. Relievers Dennis Santana and David Bednar are also potential options for contenders needing to improve their late-inning bullpen situation.

The prime trade candidate, however, is starter Mitch Keller. Keller has pitched to a 3.48 ERA this season despite owning a 3-10 record. The veteran right-hander could be valuable mid-rotation depth. The 29-year-old is signed through the 2028 MLB season.

The Pirates have options this summer if they wish to sell at the deadline. However, their biggest ticket item is off limits. Skenes is sticking around in the Steel City, barring something drastic. Pittsburgh hopes they can continue building around him for years to come.