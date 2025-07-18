Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell is receiving a hero's welcome at home in Indianapolis during the 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend festivities. Playing alongside teammates Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston, Mitchell is an integral part of the three-headed monster the Fever are developing in Indy. In dressing for the occasion, Mitchell brought out an exclusive “All-Star” colorway of the Nike Book 1.

Kelsey Mitchell will be making her third-consecutive All-Star appearance, but it has to be special being a part of the occasion from her home city in Indianapolis. For the special weekend, Mitchell decided to lace up the Nike Book 1, a sneaker she's favorited throughout the last season and even has her own PE colorways of.

The Nike Book 1 is Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker's signature model first released in February 2024. The shoes are one of the most popular options for hoopers at the moment, but Mitchell's pair will feature the exclusive WNBA “All-Star” colorway.

Kelsey Mitchell's Nike Book 1 “All-Star”

FIRST LOOK: Kelsey Mitchell debuts a new Nike Book 1 for WNBA All-Star 🔥 @Kelz_Hoop @DevinBook pic.twitter.com/LYOFGNYBkr — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) July 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Mitchell debuted her Nike Book 1 in a vibrant, gradient colorway using a matching theme to that of All-Star Weekend. The pair is yellow throughout the toebox and front half of the sneaker, slowly blending through the orange and red hues before going black on the heel. With a black Nike Swoosh outlined in yellow, the shoes feature Indy's “317” area code stitched in flames onto the back heel. Of all the thematic All-Star sneakers we've seen thus far, this pair is certainly one of the cleanest.

As it stands, these colorways are exclusive to the WNBA All-Star participants, but anything is possible as we could see a wider release from Nike in the coming months. Tune-in to the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game on July 19 as the top talent in the league showcases their skills in what should be a memorable night.