A section of Virat Kohli supporters and other netizens hit out at Babar Azam after he was accused of seeking sexual favors from a Pakistan teammate’s girlfriend.

The allegations came to the fore after a few of Babar Azam’s intimate videos and screenshots of WhatsApp chats leaked online.

In addition to the clips and chats, many voice recordings of the No.1 ODI batter in the world went viral on the microblogging platform, resulting in massive trolling on social media.

This isn’t the first time Babar Azam has made headlines for the wrong reasons. In November 2020, a woman accused the premier Pakistan batter of sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions.

The woman claimed that Babar Azam had been sexually abusing her for the past 10 years after falsely promising her marriage.

“I have known Babar since the time he had nothing to do with cricket. He was from a poor household. I hope all my brothers and sisters here are going to help me get justice so that no daughter gets to go through what I have. Babar and I have grown up in the same colony, we used to stay together,” the unnamed woman told media persons at a press conference. “He was my school friend. In 2010, he proposed to me and I accepted his proposal. He in fact proposed to me after coming to my house. As time progressed, our understanding got better. We had planned to get married and informed our families too but they refused,” the woman further stated. “Then Babar and I decided to have a court marriage. In 2011, Babar and I eloped and having promised me of marriage, kept me at rented places. During that time, I kept asking him to get married but he said ‘we are not in a position to. With time, we will get married’.”

Speaking about Babar Azam’s cricket career, the Pakistan talisman has been under fire from critics for the past couple of months following the Asian side’s continuous poor performances on the pitch.

It is Babar Azam’s captaincy that has received severe flak from all quarters after Pakistan lost four consecutive Test matches at home for the first time following England’s 3-0 clean sweep over them last year.

Their fortunes didn’t even change in the New Year as the Green Army was beaten by New Zealand in a three-match ODI series last week.

Recently, Babar Azam was mercilessly trolled by fans after India talisman Virat Kohli scored his 45th and 46th ODI tons against Sri Lanka. Aiming Babar Azam, Team India supporters castigated the premier Pakistan batter by labeling him “Zimbabar” on social media.

The 28-year-old Pakistani cricketer has been accused of scoring truckloads of runs on placid pitches in his home country, which former players like Simon Doull have publicly described as “roads” in recent days.

Moreover, yet another allegation that has come Babar Azam’s way is that he only plays for records and not for victories, earning him the moniker of “Zimbabar”. Last month, even Pakistani cricket admirers were seen mocking him with “Zimbabar” chants inside the stadium during Pakistan’s Test match against England.

Despite Pakistan’s dismal run, the legendary Wasim Akram and former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin came out in his support, backing Babar Azam to learn from his mistakes as captain.