Netizens reminded Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli of his past mistake regarding Jasprit Bumrah, who dismissed him cheaply during a recent Indian Premier League (IPL) game against the Mumbai Indians (MI).
That's why Virat Kohli was a flop captain
That's why Virat Kohli was a flop captain

he rejected jasprit bumrah and we all know what bumrah is today
— VIVEK.RO45 (@UniquePullShot) April 11, 2024
When Jasprit Bumrah was not shown to the world, Parthiv Patel asked Virat Kohli to get him
But Ignorant Kohli told Parthiv ye "Bumrah vumrah kya karega"(this kid can't do anything)
And then first IPL wicket of Bumrah was Virat Kohli 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3B3a51dnnC
— Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) March 23, 2024
Sharing their views on social media, the fans poked fun at Virat Kohli after he brushed aside Jasprit Bumrah's talent during his conversation with former Team India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel.
“In 2014, when I was at RCB, I told Kohli there's this bowler named Bumrah. Have a look at him. Virat replied saying ‘Chhor na yaar. Ye Bumrah-Vumrah kya karenge?' (Leave it. What will such players do?),” Parthiv Patel said in a conversation with Cricbuzz.
“When he was first picked, Bumrah played Ranji Trophy for the first 2-3 years. 2013 was his first year, and he didn't have a good season in 2014. In 2015, it was so bad that there were discussions going on that he might have to be sent back home mid-season. But, he slowly began improving and Mumbai Indians really backed him. It was his own hard work and such backing that really brought out the best in him,” Parthiv Patel revealed.
In the high-octane encounter between Mumbai Indians and the RCB at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, the Team India pace spearhead produced one of his best bowling displays, finishing with outstanding figures of 5/21 in his four overs to torment Faf du Plessis and his men after Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to field first.
Jasprit Bumrah was on the button right from the beginning, troubling the 2024 IPL's leading run-scorer Virat Kohli as he choked him for runs. With runs hard to come by due to Jasprit Bumrah's immaculate line and length, the former RCB captain eventually got out for 3 off 9 balls as the Mumbai Indians star delivered a big blow to the visitors.
Remarkably, Virat Kohli was Jasprit Bumrah's 151st scalp in the IPL. But what's interesting to note is that he was also his maiden and 100th wicket in the elite domestic competition.
After Jasprit Bumrah sent Virat Kohli back and Akash Madhwal dismissed Will Jacks in quick succession, Royal Challengers Bengaluru found themselves under the gun 2/23 before skipper Faf du Plessis combined with Rajat Patidar to steady the ship.
When Faf du Plessis and Rajat Patidar were batting together, it looked like RCB would end up with a huge total on the board. However, Jasprit Bumrah's return to bowling in the 11th over meant that the pressure was back on the South India-based franchise.
The pressure exerted by Jasprit Bumrah helped Gerald Coetzee and Shreyas Gopal to secure the wickets of Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell within five deliveries, shifting the momentum back to the Mumbai Indians.
The last five overs of RCB's essay turned into Jasprit Bumrah's show as he tore into their lower-middle order, scalping Mahipal Lomror, Saurav Chauhan, and Vijaykumar Vyshak in no time whatsoever to complete his second five-wicket haul in the history of the IPL.
With his heroics at the Wankhede Stadium, Jasprit Bumrah also became the first bowler in the Indian Premier League to pick five wickets against RCB.
Besides, he surpassed Ravindra Jadeja and Sandeep Sharma to become the highest wicket-taker against RCB. While Jasprit Bumrah's wicket tally rose to 29 against RCB following his historic display on Thursday, Ravindra Jadeja and Sandeep Sharma were left behind with 26 wickets each against the same side.
Moreover, he joined Australia's James Faulkner, his Team India colleagues Jaydev Unadkat and Bhuvneshwar Kumar as the only bowlers who have two fifers to their names in the prestigious T20 competition.
Meanwhile, former England skipper Michael Vaughan rated Jasprit Bumrah above modern-day greats like Australia's Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, England legends James Anderson, and Stuart Broad, and New Zealand's Trent Boult.
“If you're asking most people around the world if you could pick one fast bowler for all conditions for all formats, Jasprit Bumrah is the number one on the list. Yeah, he's just incredible”, Michael Vaughan said on YouTube.
“There have been some world-class bowlers you know, New Zealand's Trent Boult and Tim Southee have been great for many years. Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad are incredible bowlers. Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc are incredible bowlers but Bumrah is just a little bit [above],” he added.
“He has got just that action. Because of his release, he gets a little bit closer to the battle which is obviously giving him that extra bit of pace, accuracy, reverse swing, conventional swing, variation, bounces, you name it and Bumrah has got absolutely everything,” the former England opening batter concluded.