The Denver Nuggets enter Tuesday night’s matchup against the Indiana Pacers with uncertainty surrounding the availability of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. As Denver (14-6) prepares to begin a four-game road trip, both players appeared on the team’s morning injury report ahead of the 7 p.m. ET tipoff at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Jokic was listed as probable with a left wrist sprain, while Murray was designated questionable due to a right ankle sprain. Both players logged significant minutes in Monday’s 131-121 loss to the Dallas Mavericks, prompting the team to monitor their statuses heading into Wednesday’s matchup.

Jokic recorded another dominant outing in the loss, securing a triple-double with 29 points, 20 rebounds, 13 assists, two blocks and a steal in 37 minutes. He shot 10-for-24 from the field, 3-for-10 from beyond the arc and 6-for-7 at the free-throw line. The performance marked his latest addition to what has been one of the strongest starts of his career.

Through 20 games this season, the three-time MVP is averaging 29 points, 12.8 rebounds and a career-best 11.1 assists per game. He is also posting 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 62.1% from the field and 43.8% from three in 34.9 minutes.

Murray played 26 minutes in the loss, finishing with 10 points, nine assists, four rebounds and one steal. He shot 3-for-8 from the field, 2-for-3 from three-point range and 2-for-2 from the line while continuing to manage the ankle issue that has appeared on multiple injury reports throughout the season.

Murray is averaging a career-high 23.3 points along with 6.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 19 games. He is shooting 48.3% from the floor and 41.5% from deep while playing 34.8 minutes per game.

Tuesday’s meeting marks the second matchup between the two teams this season. Denver won the first contest 117-100 on Nov. 8 at Ball Arena despite Murray’s absence. Jokic delivered one of his most efficient games of the season, finishing with 32 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists while shooting 10-for-14 from the field and 11-for-12 from the free-throw line. He also recorded a steal and eight turnovers in 32 minutes.

Indiana (4-17) enters the contest looking to halt its early-season struggles, while Denver aims to maintain position near the top of the Western Conference standings. The Nuggets will continue their road trip later this week with stops in Atlanta, Charlotte and Sacramento before returning home on Dec. 15.

Denver is expected to provide final injury updates closer to tipoff as Jokic and Murray’s statuses become clearer.