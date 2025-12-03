The Chicago White Sox are looking to make improvements to their roster, and they went out and got some talent in free agency. The latest player to join the team is Anthony Kay, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

“Left-hander Anthony Kay and the Chicago White Sox are in agreement on a two-year, $12 million contract, sources tell ESPN. [Robert Murray] was on the agreement,” Passan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Kay has spent the last two seasons with the Yokohama DeNA Baystars of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball. In 24 games for Yokohama, he posted a 1.74 ERA while striking out 130 opponents over 155 innings.

Before his time with Yokohama, Kay spent five seasons in the MLB with the Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago Cubs, and New York Mets. He played in 44 games with seven starts, and posted a 5.59 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 85.1 innings. Prior to his league debut, he was traded from the Mets to the Blue Jays as part of the Marcus Stroman.

The White Sox are probably not done, but adding Kay was a good move for the team. After finishing the season 60-102, the White Sox need as much help as they can get, and the hope is that they can turn things around next year.

There have also been a few players on the team who have been in trade rumors, with one of them being Luis Robert Jr. He hears the noise, but he also knows that stuff like this happens in the league.

“Right now, it's not a distraction,” Robert said via White Sox beat writer Scott Merkin. “I know this is a business, but I'm not overly concerned about it. Hopefully, I can stay with this team for a long time, and if that is not the case, then I'll do my best with another team.”

It will be interesting to see what they do as the offseason continues.