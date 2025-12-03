The college football coaching carousel has been spinning out of control recently. It continued on Wednesday with Brian Hartline expected to become the new South Florida coach. Then, Kansas State's Chris Klieman reportedly is retiring, and Texas A&M OC Collin Klein is taking over the Wildcats' job. Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key is another name that has been involved in some rumblings.

However, Key made sure to silence any rumors at the beginning of November with an all-time quote.

“Since I came back here, since I was named the head coach here, outside of the time with my family, every waking second of my life has gone towards building this program, to get to the point that it is right now…Slice me open and see what colors I bleed.”

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Key is staying at Georgia Tech with a new contract, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Article Continues Below

“Sources: Georgia Tech coach Brent Key has agreed to a new five-year deal at the school that runs through 2030 includes a significant raise in salary. The deal has been in the works for weeks, and is pending formal approval from the GTAA Board of Trustees.”

Key just finished his fourth season with the Georgia Tech football program and he has a 27-19 record with a 9-3 mark this year.

The Yellow Jackets are headed to a bowl game and were on the cusp of playing in the ACC title game but came up just short.

Prior to coming to Georgia Tech, Key spent a decade as a UCF assistant and then spent a few years as an assistant with the Alabama Crimson Tide. NOw, he is sticking around with the Georgia Tech football program in a major move.