Trade rumors have been swirling around the Milwaukee Bucks and superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo since the offseason, and that has only continued amid the team's uninspiring 9-13 start to the campaign. Antetokounmpo recently scrubbed much of his social media content online, which only added fuel to the fire in the Bucks' fanbase.

In fact, recently, NBA insider Brian Windhorst took to the radio waves with a shocking claim about what has already transpired on that front, per ESPN Cleveland on X, formerly Twitter.

“The Bucks called the Knicks and asked for an offer for Giannis, because Giannis said I want to be a Knick… he asked to be traded already.”

While some outlets had already reported that Antetokounmpo would have been open to a trade to the New York Knicks, Windhorst appears to be the first to flat-out report that Antetokounmpo requested a trade from the organization.

Overall, it wouldn't be hard to figure out why if Antetokounmpo had indeed requested a trade from the Bucks, who drafted him in the first round back in 2013.

Milwaukee has won just one playoff series since winning the championship in 2021, and Antetokounmpo's supporting cast has dwindled each year, culminating with the team's release of Damian Lillard this past offseason in the wake of his Achilles tear.

The fact that the Bucks are currently leading the league in three-point percentage by a wide margin and are still four games below .500 certainly doesn't bode well for their future prospects.

In any case, the Bucks will next hit the floor on Wednesday evening for a tough game against the Detroit Pistons.