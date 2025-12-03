The Dallas Stars suffered a disappointing loss to the New York Rangers on Tuesday night, but it wasn't the worst news to come out of that game. Stars' veteran Tyler Seguin left the game with an apparent lower-body injury early in the game, and head coach Glen Gulutzan confirmed on Wednesday morning that it was an ACL issue. Dallas believes that the injury will keep Seguin out of the lineup for the rest of the season, according to Bruce LeVine.

Seguin was on pace for another 50-point season, recording seven goals and 10 assists in his first 27 games. The good news was that he appeared in every game for Dallas this season and was looking as healthy as ever.

Seguin's reliability had been slowly declining over the past few seasons. He appeared in 81 games in the 2021-22 season, but that number was slowly dipping each season, culminating in just 20 games in the 2024-25 season. He did return in time for the playoffs, where he appeared in 18 games for the Stars.

Last year's absence was due to hip surgery, and this year's ACL injury adds to a rise in lower-body injuries for the speedy forward. With Seguin's most significant strength being his skating, it's easy to see why he has become less of a threat.

The Stars are continuing to pile up points, but it isn't getting any easier with the number of injuries they've had to battle through. Tyler Seguin now joins Matt Duchene and Thomas Harley as key players who are on the injured list.