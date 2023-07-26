Reality star Ariana Madix made her highly-anticipated appearance on “Love Island USA” and didn't hold back in taking shots at her ex-boyfriend and co-star, Tom Sandoval. The “Vanderpump Rules” star hosted the “Mr. and Mrs.” game for the islanders, where she offered some advice on knowing your partner's true colors, TMZ reports.

Madix's carefully crafted words seemed to target Sandoval's past actions, particularly his months-long affair with her friend, Raquel Leviss. With a sly smile, she emphasized the importance of truly knowing the person you're dating or sharing a bed with, hinting at her own experiences with Tom Sandoval.

from her ex bf shading her for watching love island to flying to fiji to appear on the show, ariana madix is iconic pic.twitter.com/HSpFLj0jQj — katherine (@bravobykat) July 26, 2023

The reality star's jabs didn't end there. She recalled a conversation they had on a past episode of “Vanderpump Rules,” where she expressed her desire for quality time together. Sandoval's response was less than satisfactory, claiming he didn't have time to watch a show with her, leading to Madix's witty retort during the game show.

Since their breakup in March, Ariana Madix hasn't been shy about expressing her feelings towards Sandoval. From playful jabs in commercials for GLAD trash bags to promoting T-Mobile upgrades, she continues to showcase her sass and humor, reminding everyone that she's not holding back.

As Madix's appearance on “Love Island USA” brought her back into the spotlight, fans are eagerly watching to see if more shade will be thrown in Sandoval's direction. One thing is for sure: this reality star isn't afraid to speak her mind and show her ex what he's missing.

No one knows whether the shots will continue in the future, but one thing is clear: Ariana Madix isn't backing down from being her authentic, outspoken self. As the drama unfolds, fans can't wait to see what surprises she has in store for viewers on and off the island.