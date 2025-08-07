The Arch Manning era is almost here for the Texas football team, and it is going to start with a bang. Manning and the Longhorns will hit the road to take on the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes in Week 1, and it should be one of the best games of the year. Texas is ranked No. 1 in the preseason Coaches Poll, and Ohio State is ranked No. 2. It will be the first time ever that No. 1 and No. 2 square off in Week 1. Former Texas coach Mack Brown thinks that the Longhorns have the advantage.

Both Texas and Ohio State are expected to be among the best teams in the country next year, and that is why they are ranked where they are. These are two fantastic teams, but it certainly seems like the Longhorns have the advantage at quarterback. Arch Manning has started multiple games and has a lot of meaningful experience, and that is something that the Buckeyes don't have.

“Arch has played. Arch played in this year's Ohio State game. Arch has been in a playoff game,” Mack Brown said during an episode of The Stampede. “He sat there the day before, he sat there the day of the game. He's prepared himself mentally. So going to Ohio State, to me, will be easier for him than it is whoever they start, because they haven't even declared a starter yet. That poor guy is going to be real nervous when he goes out there against the Texas defense on national TV at noon for the first time in his life. … I think arch is just more prepared.”

Manning hasn't been the full-time starter yet, but he still has a lot more experience than Ohio State will have. The Buckeyes are expected to start Julian Sayin at QB, who has 12 career pass attempts.

“He's (Arch Manning) got more experience,” Brown continued. “He's been in more meetings. He's been in more pregames. He's been in more halftimes. He's played in key plays in ball games. He's made key plays, they put him in goal line and short yardage and where the pressure was on. He started a couple of games. … That's where I think the advantage goes here to Texas.”

Ohio State will likely have the advantage at other positions, but there is nothing more important than the QB.

“Ohio State's got great players,” Brown said. “They got a great team. They're at home. You would think that everything is Ohio State. The quarterback is the most important position in this game. He touches the ball every time, and the quarterback that usually plays the best is the team that wins. I'm an Arch believer.”

Mack Brown is all-in on Arch Manning, and he is confident that he can help the Texas football team escape Columbus with a colossal win in Week 1 against Ohio State.