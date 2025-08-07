The Boston Red Sox are wasting no time building around their young core — and Roman Anthony is now firmly at the center of it all. On Wednesday, the Red Sox officially announced an eight-year, $130 million contract extension with Anthony, their star rookie outfielder and MLB’s top overall prospect. The deal, which begins in 2026, includes a club option for 2034 and could grow to $230 million through performance escalators tied to awards and All-Star selections. The 21-year-old becomes one of the youngest players in baseball history to ink a nine-figure deal.

“I couldn't think of a better city to play in for the next eight to nine years of my life,” Anthony said at a press conference before Boston’s 7-3 loss to the Royals. “It's really just a special place to play and a special place to show up every single day.”

Since his call-up on June 9, Anthony has lived up to the hype. In 46 games, he’s slashed .283/.400/.428 with an .828 OPS, two homers, 19 RBIs, and 15 doubles. His poise at the plate and maturity in the clubhouse have impressed both his teammates and Red Sox brass.

“It’s hard to believe, man,” shortstop Trevor Story said. “Just given his stature, the way he carries himself, his maturity level — and all that follows him onto the field, too. Just a special person, a special player.”

Red Sox continue to build their young core

Manager Alex Cora’s trust in Anthony was immediate. The rookie batted fifth in his MLB debut and hasn’t hit lower since. He now leads off against righties and hits third versus lefties, a sign of how vital he’s become to the lineup in just under two months.

Anthony’s extension is the latest move from chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, who has aggressively locked in young talent since taking over in late 2023. The Red Sox have already signed Garrett Crochet, Ceddanne Rafaela, Brayan Bello, and Kristian Campbell to multi-year deals, signaling a clear long-term vision.

“We felt like [Anthony] was going to successfully transition to the big leagues,” Breslow said. “Someone that we believed could be a cornerstone player for us.”

Anthony’s deal is the second-largest contract ever for a player with less than one year of service time, trailing only Julio Rodríguez’s $209 million pact with the Mariners in 2022. For Boston, it’s a gamble that could turn into a massive bargain if Anthony continues to develop into the franchise star many project him to be.

For Anthony, it offers financial security while anchoring his future in a city he’s quickly come to love.

“There’s a lot to be excited about,” Anthony said. “And knowing that in this process was a big reason as to why I wanted to stay here and be with those guys and grow with those guys.” The Red Sox have now secured one of baseball’s brightest young talents — and possibly, the face of their next great era.