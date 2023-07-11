Ariana Madix is making her debut in this iconic villa. The Vanderpump Rules star will make a special guest appearance on Love Island USA. Peacock announced the news on July 11. Madix will join 10 members of the new cast of singles during week two of the dating competition, per E! News.

As it can't be forgotten, Ariana Madix's ex Tom Sandoval, who cheated on her in a months long affair with cast mate Raquel Leviss, infamously complained of her love of the show. Madix binged Love Island during their break up, to Sandoval's dismay. But it's Madix who's getting the last laugh.

Madix teased the news on July 9 in a TikTok video: “This week, a hot new bombshell enters the villa,” accompanied by the caption, “Islanders: ready to shake things up? Don't worry, I don't bite #LoveIslandUSA @peacock.”

Now it's official. Other names rejoining the Love Island franchise includes Sarah Hyland as the host and narrator Iain Stirling. But this isn't the only thing Madix has joined recently. Last week, the 38-year-old revealed she's joining season 32 of Dancing With the Stars this fall after filming season 11 of Vanderpump Rules wraps.

Derek Hough shared the news from Ariana Madix and costar Katie Maloney‘s Something About Her sandwich shop. “This season on Dancing With the Stars, we are going absolutely mad — mad for Madix,” he said. “Say goodbye to the drama and hello to the dance floor.”

Back in March, Madix made headlines when it was revealed her partner of nine years Tom Sandoval cheated on her for months with costar Raquel Leviss. Madix discovered the news one day while out on the town with Sandoval. There, she saw on his phone the explicit photos of her partner and Leviss.