Tom Sandoval isn’t doing too well since the season finale of Vanderpump Rules dropped earlier this week. In the finale episode, Ariana Madix found out that Sandoval had been cheating on her for several months with castmate Raquel Leviss. The two were together for nine years. But with new TMZ photos emerging, Sandoval hasn’t been living too well.

Arriving to the home he shares with ex Ariana Madix, Sandoval looks somber. He lives in Los Angeles, San Fernando Valley, and he was riding alone, but that was to be expected. Since the Scandoval broke, he usually appears alone. (And he and Raquel Leviss are allegedly split, but Madix doesn’t think so).

Tom Sandoval’s only companion there was the guy helping him unload his equipment, but he could be a kind Uber driver. He’ll be in his home for the next week until his next gig. Madix is doing better; she’s in New York at the moment with her new boyfriend Daniel Wai. At least they don’t have to be together during this time.

Madix and Sandoval are still living in the home they share together despite his affair with Raquel. Don’t worry, the former Vanderpump Rules couple are sleeping in separate rooms and are rarely there at the same time. As a matter of fact, while Madix is off in New York, she hasn’t been so tight-lipped about the affair. On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Madix shared that she wouldn’t forgive Sandoval or Leviss. She also thinks they’re still together because Leviss has been writing letters to their house.