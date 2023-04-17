The internet lost its mind after the Tom Sandoval-Raquel Leviss cheating scandal that broke a month ago. Now, at Coachella, Ariana Madix is feeling amazing.

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix recently made headlines after her nine year relationship with her costar Tom Sandoval came to an unceremonious end. Sandoval had an affair with another cast member, Raquel Leviss, that had lasted several months. The breakup has garnered attention, both good and bad, from fans and followers alike.

In a TikTok video posted by PEOPLE, producer Farai Bennett updated on Madix’s wellness. Madix said she feels “amazing” while at the world renowned music festival, Coachella. Bennett asked if she was thriving, and she enthusiastically agreed. When Bennett repeated Madix’s own silence-breaking line “What doesn’t kill me better run,” Madix responded “F- yeah!”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ariana Madix is an American television personality and actress best known for her appearances on the popular reality TV show Vanderpump Rules. Born on June 24, 1985, Ariana has made a name for herself with her witty since of humor, wit, and charm. She is admired for her unapologetic authenticity and sense of self. Fans were relieved to hear she was doing better since the ruckus of the cheating scandal.

This all comes out after the reveal that Raquel Leviss would be checking herself into a mental health facility. Leviss had planned to seek mental health treatment sooner but wanted to complete filming first. Alongside the announcement, she publicly apologized, especially to Madix for her actions and choices. Her public apology followed a personal apology which Madix responded to, but it isn’t known what she said.