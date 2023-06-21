Bryan Cranston hopped on the train of poking fun at Vanderpump Rules. On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Cranston delivered the soliloquy Ariana Madix gave to Tom Sandoval after she discovered their months long affair, per TooFab. The Breaking Bad actor killed it, especially with the line: “I regret ever loving you.”

After hearing his requirements to deliver a monologue, Bryan Cranston asked: “Is it alright if I don't know what I'm doing,” adding that he's “never seen” Vanderpump Rules.

“I've been with you for nine years, when you were literally f*****g, like, wearing combat boots and skinny jeans and didn't have a dime to your name,” he started, dramatic music playing in the background.

“Oh now, now, you got a little bit of money, a little bar, a little band, and this girl is going to act enamored with you?” said Cranston, mimicking some of Ariana Madix's gestures. “Because that's what you want. You want someone to just gas you up.”

“You're worth nothing,” he said, and to that, the audience cheered wildly.

“I want you to feel that deep in your soul. I want you to hear those words coming from the mouth of the woman that f*****g stood by you and loved you and was ready to build the rest of my life around you,” Cranston said, seemingly becoming more emotional. “Hear my words and know that's how I feel about you.”

“I regret ever loving you,” he concluded, turning away as if to cry. With his epic monologue concluded, the audience cheered, hyping up the actor.