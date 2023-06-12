Just because he starred in the Emmy favorite heady drama Mad Men, don't accuse Jon Hamm of being highbrow. The versatile actor admitted in an interview on The Today Show on Monday that he's an unabashed fan of all things reality television and Bravo.

There to promote his new dark comedy film Maggie Moore(s) along with Mad Men co-star John Slattery, Hamm was asked by The Today Show co-host Savannah Guthrie if it's “faux news” that he is a fan of the Real Housewives franchise. Hamm responded, “No, that's real.”

Guthrie prodded further, asking Hamm specifically which Real Housewives he watches.

“Well, I'm a Jersey man,” Hamm said.

“Jersey?” his co-star Slattery questioned. “Not what I thought you were going to say.”

“Oh, yeah,” Hamm continued.

Hamm's reality TV revelations didn't end there — he also admitted to watching The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and New York. Not to mention Vanderpump Rules.

“I'm a Vanderpumper,” said Hamm. “I'm a Beverly Hills-ian. We’ll see what that whole ‘new New York’ thing is all about,” he said, referring to Bravo's recent decision to revamp The Real Housewives of New York by introducing a new group of NYC housewives to the series.

Far from being ashamed to admit a fondness for reality television, Hamm proudly boasted that he feels an obligation to watch the Real Housewives franchise, since he's a St. Louis native much like Andy Cohen.

“I have to support the home team,” Hamm explained.

When Guthrie admitted her own fondness for Netflix's real estate reality show Selling Sunset, Hamm further elaborated “It's a universe, it's a vortex. It's going to get us all eventually.”

Good to know Jon Hamm, one of the finest actors of his era, isn't above watching some of the trashiest on-screen personalities from said era when he needs to unwind.