Virat Kohli leaves Team India stumped with stunning answer

India talisman Virat Kohli is arguably the most popular cricketer on the planet and that’s why he remains in the spotlight wherever the team travels. Sometimes, Virat Kohli’s vast legion of fans has created problems for him, and something similar happened on Monday when someone entered his hotel room in Perth without his permission. The intruder even filmed his personal belongings.

Virat Kohli was livid with the act and called out the fan for his behavior.

But Virat Kohli doesn’t want to file a formal complaint with the police regarding the incident and his decision has left the Indian cricket team completely shocked.

“The team management asked Kohli if he wanted to file an official complaint with the hotel. However, he didn’t want to. So from his point of view, the issue won’t be pursued further,” a Team India official told The Indian Express.

Earlier, the former India captain dubbed the act “appalling” before adding that it has made him “paranoid” about his privacy.

Virat Kohli then urged his millions of fans not to treat him as a commodity for entertainment and respect his privacy.

“I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favorite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy,” Virat Kohli’s note on social media read. “If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment,” he added. Meanwhile, the Crown Towers in Perth apologized to Virat Kohli for the incident, “We unreservedly apologise to the guest involved and will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure this remains an isolated incident. Crown has taken immediate steps to rectify the issue. The individuals involved have been stood down and removed from the Crown account, and the original video was swiftly removed from the social media platform.” “Crown is conducting an investigation with the third-party contractor and will take any further steps necessary to ensure an incident of this nature does not happen again. We are also cooperating with the Indian Cricket team and the International Cricket Council to convey our apologies and will continue to work with them as we progress the investigation,” the hotel added in its statement.

Even Anushka Sharma was left enraged after her husband revealed that an intruder entered his hotel room in Perth and captured his personal belongings on camera before putting the footage out on social media.

Anushka Sharma’s reaction came after Virat Kohli slammed the individual who trespassed into his room inside the Crown Towers in Perth. The star cricketer and his other Indian colleagues had been staying there since the arrival of the Men in Blue for their clash with South Africa in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Sharing the video, Anushka Sharma wrote, “Have experienced a few incidents where some fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst thing. An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks celebrity ho toh deal Karna padega should know that you are also part of the problem. Exercising some self control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line?”

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been quite particular about their privacy ever since they have been in a relationship. After the birth of their daughter Vamika in 2020, they requested the media not to publish her pictures because they don’t want their child to be exposed to public glare at a tender age.

“We’ve thought about it a lot. We definitely do not want to raise a child in the public eye—we don’t plan on engaging our child in social media. I think it’s a decision your child should be able to take. No kid should be made to be more special than the other. It’s hard enough for adults to deal with it. It’s going to be difficult, but we intend to follow through,” the pair said in a joint statement after the birth of their daughter.

Virat Kohli is no longer in Perth and has moved to Adelaide where the Rohit Sharma-led side will take on Bangladesh in a crucial Group 2 fixture.

The Men in Blue are currently second in the group and need to ensure a victory against Bangladesh to keep their chances of qualification for the semifinals alive in the tournament.