The Dallas Mavericks are continuing to reshape their coaching staff, hiring former Los Angeles Lakers assistant Mike Penberthy, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

Penberthy reunites with Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd and newly hired assistant Frank Vogel, all of whom were part of the Lakers’ 2020 NBA championship staff. His hiring comes shortly after longtime assistant God Shammgod left the franchise to join the Orlando Magic. Shammgod had been part of the Mavericks’ staff since 2016.

Penberthy is best known for his player development and shooting expertise, having served in various coaching roles around the league following his playing career. His most notable tenure came during the Lakers' 2020 title run, where he worked alongside Kidd and Vogel in Orlando’s playoff bubble.

Dallas continues to make strategic changes following a disappointing 2024–25 campaign. After reaching the NBA Finals the previous season, the Mavericks missed the playoffs entirely, losing to the Memphis Grizzlies in the second leg of the Play-In Tournament.

The Mavericks began reshaping their roster in February by acquiring All-NBA forward Anthony Davis from the Lakers in the blockbuster Luka Doncic trade. The franchise then selected forward Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Kyrie Irving, who suffered a torn ACL in March, opted out of his $43.9 million player option before re-signing with the Mavericks on a three-year, $119 million deal. With Irving sidelined for the early part of the upcoming season, the team signed veteran guard D’Angelo Russell to a two-year, $13 million contract and re-signed Dante Exum on a one-year deal. Guard Spencer Dinwiddie departed in free agency, joining the Charlotte Hornets.

Penberthy’s addition brings further cohesion to the Mavericks’ coaching staff, which now features multiple members of the Lakers' 2020 championship group. His background in developing guards and refining offensive skill sets is expected to complement a roster balancing veteran leadership and emerging talent.

Dallas is likely to remain active in free agency as the front office finalizes its roster and staff ahead of training camp.

The Mavericks will also participate in the NBA 2K26 Summer League in Las Vegas. Their opening matchup is set for Thursday, July 10, against the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN. That game will feature second-year Lakers players Bronny James and Dalton Knecht.

With a retooled lineup built around Davis, Flagg, and a newly extended Irving, along with a coaching staff filled with championship experience, the Mavericks enter the 2025–26 season aiming to return to postseason contention.