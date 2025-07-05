This season hasn't gone to plan for the Arizona Diamondbacks, but that doesn't mean that the team isn't fighting. The Snakes are four and a half games out of the last NL Wild Card spot, and they are poised to get a boost going into Saturday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Outfielder Corbin Carroll is set to come off the injured list before the matchup according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale on X, formerly Twitter.

“Right fielder Corbin Carroll returns off the IL for the Arizona Diamondbacks today, one day before the All-Star teams are announced,” posted Nightengale on the social media platform.

Getting Carroll back is a big boon to the roster. Although manager Torey Lovullo's squad is filled with talent, injuries have hit them quite hard. Particularly with the pitching staff. The team is in a lot better shape offensively at the moment, particularly with their best offensive weapon returning from the IL. Now, the question becomes this: will GM Mike Hazen decide to make some moves that supplement this current team? Or will he sell and live to fight another day?

Can Corbin Carroll help Diamondbacks get back into playoff hunt?

It really could go either way. The Diamondbacks' best hope at a playoff spot is via a Wild Card slot. They likely won't be able to catch up to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the top of the NL West. Second place is possible, as the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants are within a game of each other for that spot currently. With the right moves, it's possible Arizona leapfrogs over both teams. However, that means Hazen will have to make some moves.

If Carroll and the D-Backs can go into the All-Star Break on a hot streak, that might give Hazen all he needs to make some moves. Particularly with the bullpen, where top relievers Justin Martinez and A.J Puk are out with injuries. If reinforcements do arrive, don't be surprised to see the Snakes once again make a deep run in October. Shades of the 2023 World Series run still linger among the shadows of Chase Field, ready to be reignited.