The Toronto Blue Jays remain red-hot atop the AL East, but an injury to Andres Gimenez could complicate matters as they enter Game 2 of their three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels. Gimenez, who returned to the lineup Friday after missing time with an ankle injury, was pulled mid-game after appearing to aggravate the same issue. The Blue Jays are now awaiting MRI results, with the second baseman considered day-to-day.

According to a post by MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson on X, formerly known as Twitter, the situation remains unclear as the club continues to monitor Gimenez’s status and await results from his MRI.

“Doesn’t sound like Andrés Giménez will be available in any capacity today as the #BlueJays wait on the results of the MRI on his ankle.

Still a day-to-day deal for now.”

Gimenez originally suffered the ankle injury Wednesday night against the New York Yankees while covering second base on a stolen base attempt. Although he returned to the lineup Friday and recorded an RBI single, he was clearly in discomfort after limping into third base on a George Springer hit and was removed from the game. The setback threatens a key piece of Toronto’s infield defense at a time when the team is building serious momentum.

Toronto enters Saturday with a 50-38 record, first in the AL East, riding a six-game win streak. But with the Angels vs. Blue Jays series ongoing and the Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays just two games behind, losing the 2022 second team All-MLB talent even temporarily could hurt. Known for his Gold Glove-caliber defense and speed, the second baseman has become a steady infield presence since arriving in an offseason trade from the Cleveland Guardians.

The Blue Jays will now lean on Davis Schneider and Ernie Clement to take care of second base responsibilities until further notice. Offensively, Gimenez is batting just .218 with five home runs and 10 steals, but his glove and versatility remain vital. This is his second leg injury of the season after a quad strain also sidelined him in May.