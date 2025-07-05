The New York Yankees have taken yet another injury blow. Starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt, who has already missed time this year due to a back injury, won't be coming back anytime soon. In fact, the starter will likely need Tommy John surgery, which rules him out for the rest of this season and longer, according to MLB reporter Jorge Castillo on X, formerly Twitter.

“Clarke Schmidt likely needs Tommy John surgery, Aaron Boone said,” posted Castillo on the social media platform.

Losing Schmidt is yet another blow that the Yankees will struggle to sustain. They've already lost staff ace Gerrit Cole to the same injury. Last year's AL Rookie of the Year, Luis Gil, is still out with an oblique injury. Marcus Stroman just returned from injury, while left handers Carlos Rodon and Max Fried have been relatively healthy. Can manager Aaron Boone and GM Brian Cashman keep this team in postseason contention despite the growing number of injuries?

Losing Clarke Schmidt yet another blow to Yankees' postseason chances

The starting rotation is now down Cole, Gil and Schmidt. Rodon has improved in his third season with the team, while Fried has been every bit the co-ace that Cashman brought him to the Bronx to be. In fact, it wouldn't be surprising to see Fried get the nod to start the All-Star Game, although that honor will likely go to Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal. Nevertheless, losing yet another starting pitcher will have to spur Cashman into action.

In the meantime, Boone and the roster will adjust. Fried and Rodon are a solid 1-2, while Stroman is back as well. Rookie Will Warren continues to improve in his first extended look in the Bronx. Maybe another emerging prospect like Cam Schlittler, recently promoted to Triple-A, can rise to the majors as well. However, in order to give his team its best shot at getting back to October, the long-time Yankees GM will need to make some trade deadline magic happen once again.