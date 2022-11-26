Published November 26, 2022

By Pawan Atri · 4 min read

India batting icon Virat Kohli’s latest Twitter post sent the internet into a frenzy on Saturday and even led to his retirement rumors on the influential messaging app. Virat Kohli, who is at present resting at home alongside other senior players like skipper Rohit Sharma, vice-captain KL Rahul, spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, and pacer Mohammed Shami took to the microblogging platform to share a picture of his match-winning knock against Pakistan in the recently concluded T20 World Cup in Australia.

“October 23rd 2022 will always be special in my heart. Never felt energy like that in a cricket game before. What a blessed evening that was,” Virat Kohli wrote in the caption of the post.

The Delhi-born cricket star’s post, however, made fans wonder if he was set to retire from T20Is. Virat Kohli’s former India teammate and the legendary skipper MS Dhoni similarly announced his retirement two years ago on Instagram.

Pal do pal Ka sayar Hu …… when? — ³ ✨ (@Legspiner3) November 26, 2022

Pehle mujhe laga the dreaded R word aane wala tha 😭😭 — SoN! 🦋💫 || Ignore & Fly 😌🥂 (@fanatic_devil16) November 26, 2022

Bhai aisi photo daal ke matt likha karo kuch. Heartbeat badh jaati ke retirement toh announce nai kardi kahin 😭 — Jahazi (@Oye_Jahazi) November 26, 2022

Dara diya Ffs — Aditi. (@Sassy_Soul_) November 26, 2022

Virat Kohli smacked a splendid 82 off 53 deliveries to help the Men in Blue to a famous victory at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. Virat Kohli’s innings were termed the greatest T20 knock by former Australian captain Greg Chappell and several other legends of the game.

Calling Virat Kohli, the greatest Indian batter of his time, Greg Chappell said his innings legitimized T20 cricket.

“The Bhagavad Gita is the holy book which is the synthesis of Hinduism. Literally translated, it means “the song by God”. Kohli played an innings that was as close to a ‘song by god’ as has ever been played in T20 cricket,” Greg Chappell wrote in his column for the Australian newspaper “Sydney Morning Herald”. “Like a cat playing with a new skein of wool, Kohli teased then expertly picked apart an excellent Pakistan bowling attack until it lay unravelled, spent and exposed on the green carpet of the MCG.” “….It was an innings that showcased the art of batting like no other that I have seen in a lifetime of watching cricket,” former Team India coach added. “Ironically, it was also the innings that legitimised T20 cricket as, dare I say it, an art form, more than any that I have seen in the past 15 years. Nobody can dismiss T20 cricket as simply entertainment ever again,” Greg Chappell noted. “None of the greats of bygone eras could have dismembered of an opponent so brutally without compromising the niceties of the art of batting than Kohli did last Sunday night,” he further said. “Kohli is the most complete Indian batsman of my time. Only the greatest of champions has the courage and the intelligence to transport their imagination beyond the mortal plane. Kohli has that. Perhaps only Tiger Pataudi has come close to transcending a similar stratosphere,” Greg Chappell explained.

Greg Chappell even put forward the example of the legendary Adam Gilchrist to state that Virat Kohli’s batting against Pakistan was even more enjoyable than the left-hander’s heroics in the past.