The New York Jets are beginning a new era with Aaron Glenn at head coach. Glenn brings a brand new culture and attitude to the Jets, something the team has lacked for a long time. The rookie head coach has wasted little time putting his unique spin on how the Jets run the operation. That includes how they conduct some of their training camp practices.

Jets receiver Garrett Wilson told Overtime that the team held a player-run practice on Monday, per Jets reporter Connor Hughes.

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn was the only member of the coaching staff in attendance. Wilson said that QB Justin Fields called all of the offensive plays and LB Jamien Sherwood ddi the same on defense.

New York apparently “went at it” for about an hour.

This is an interesting technique that Glenn is using in New York. And it is easy to trace it back to its source.

The Lions have also run player-led practices during Glenn's time in Detroit. In fact, Detroit did so back in 2022, just one year in the Campbell regime.

It seems that Glenn found that to be an effective tactic. He wasted little time before deploying it with the Jets. He didn't even wait for the regular season to start.

Aaron Glenn calls out “sloppy” Jets after preseason loss to Giants

Glenn is a popular coach among NFL players. One reason for that is because he does not sugarcoat things.

The Jets head coach did exactly that after Saturday's ugly 31-12 preseason loss against the Giants.

Glenn called out his offense for their “sloppy” performance.

“Overall, in general, it wasn’t good enough,” Glenn said, per the Associated Press. “I don’t care if it was the starting offense, I don’t care if it was the second-team offense, the third-team offense. I’m just going to say that overall, it wasn’t good enough.”

New York managed 333 total yards, which averages to just 4.8 yards per play. The same kind of production will not cut it during the regular season.

“Listen, I thought we ran the ball fairly well,” Glenn said. “But overall, I thought we were sloppy. And the guys know that. We had too many dropped passes. Our passing game has to be better, we all know that. And it will be better. But again, we just have to go back to work. That’s what next week is going to be about.”

New York does not have long to clean up their act.

The Jets play against the Eagles on Friday in their final preseason game before the regular season.