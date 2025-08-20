The Buffalo Bills recently endured an ugly 38-0 preseason loss to the Chicago Bears, one that head coach Sean McDermott was not too thrilled about. This all occurred as the Bills prepare for what they hope will be a 2025 season that ends with them hoisting a Lombardi Trophy for the first time in franchise history.

Evidently, some of the poor play from the Bears loss has spilled over into practice this week.

“Sloppy practice for Bills offense. Several pre-snap penalties led to a frustrated Sean McDermott. The entire offense had to run sprint the length of the field, twice,” reported Matt Parrino of syracuse.com on X, formerly Twitter. “Josh Allen and company got things going in red zone work with a few nice TDs. Good day for the defense overall.”

There was also some tough news on the injury front on Wednesday during the Bills practice, which “included newly signed receiver Grant DuBose being carted off because of an upper-body injury, possibly to his right shoulder. Taron Johnson was also looked at by trainers, but was able to stay in practice. He may have landed on the ball,” reported Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News on X.

The Bills are certainly hoping that neither of those two injuries is too severe.

A rough preseason for the Bills

It should be noted that several key players for the Bills, including Josh Allen, did not play in the ugly game vs the Bears, meaning that fans probably shouldn't read too heavily until the final result.

However, it's certainly not ideal that the Bills are continuing to show signs of malaise as the regular season gets closer and closer.

The Bills are hoping that 2025 is the year they will finally hoist a Super Bowl trophy after years of heartbreak, most of which has occurred at the hands of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bills will have one more preseason game–on Saturday vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers–before their regular season gets underway on September 7 against the Baltimore Ravens in a playoff rematch from a year ago.