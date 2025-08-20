While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare for the upcoming NFL season, all eyes have been on undrafted rookie Desmond Watson. Not because he's turning heads in practice with his performance, but because he's been unable to participate due to weighing 464 pounds. The team wants him to lose weight before he can get involved with teammates, and with roster cuts looming, it sounds like head coach Todd Bowles has some long-term plans for Watson.

Bowles, who is 61 years old, claimed that Watson is progressing nicely in training camp and admits he would like to set up the former Florida Gator with some long-term goals, according to Jenna Laine of ESPN. From the sounds of it, the Buccaneers' head coach believes Watson could be a contributor at some point in his career.

“That's something we're going to meet about in the next two days,” said Todd Bowles when asked about Desmond Watson's status with the team. “I'd like to have some long-term plans for him going forward because he's making some progress, and I feel like down the line he can help us, but we'll have those conversations toward the end of the week.”

Article Continues Below

Watson spent all four years of his collegiate career at Florida, where he played in nearly every game possible. He served as a run-stuffing defensive tackle, as his size filled gaps to help stop the run. Desmond Watson ended his time in college with 63 combined tackles (19 solo), four tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

We'll see what Todd Bowles and the Buccaneers decide to do with Watson. Considering he is an undrafted free agent, the team may decide to place him on the practice squad. Especially considering he is unable to contribute to the team. That would allow Watson to at least continue working with the organization while he focuses on losing weight.