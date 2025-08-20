Jake Paul is set to face Gervonta “Tank” Davis in a boxing match on Nov. 14 that will be streamed on Netflix. Paul is almost one year removed from his match with boxing legend Mike Tyson, which he won.

Paul was supposed to face former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, but things reportedly did not work out because of network issues. In June, Paul defeated Julio Cesar Chavez by unanimous decision in California to earn his first world ranking.

As for Davis, many thought that he would face Lamont Roach on Aug. 16 after their last match came to a draw in March. Davis had a court date, which forced the rematch not to happen, after he was arrested for a misdemeanor battery domestic violence charge.

Paul made a post on social media hyping up the November fight against Davis.

“Gervonta who has been disrespecting my name for too long. His nickname might be Tank, but I’m an FPV drone and I’m about to disable tiny boy. Yes, he’s 1 of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the world, but my motto is anyone, anytime, anyplace, against all odds. And I like my odds. First, I am going to kill David, then I will go on to slaughter Goliath,” Paul wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Many people are wondering why Davis would agree to a fight with Paul, especially since he's known as one of the better boxers in this generation.

Roach must have also known that Davis wasn't going to give him his rematch, and when he heard about the match with Paul, he posted on X, “Told ya lol” with duck emojis.